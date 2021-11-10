USA TV Ratings: IndyCar series in 2021 at its highest level in five years

(Motorsport-Total.com) – The IndyCar series hit a five-year high in the USA TV ratings in 2021. On average they sounded loud”Sportsmediawatch1.22 million viewers watched the tournament on various NBC platforms.

© Motorsport Pictures IndyCar gains viewers in 2021 Zoom

Added to this is data from the broadcast, which increases the average to around 1.58 million viewers. Television’s share increased by 19 percent compared to the previous year when the average was 1.03 million viewers.

The 2020 season has been shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic, which is why the data is only partially representative. But even compared to the 2019 season, there is an upward trend of 10%. In that time, an average of 1.03 million viewers watched the races. For comparison: In 2019, an average of 2.92 million fans watched NASCAR – the largest motorsport series in the USA.

In the battle for the most popular singles event, IndyCar overtook NASCAR in 2021: The Indy 500 watched 5.58 million viewers on TV, while the Daytona 500, which had to be interrupted for more than five hours due to rain, averaged 4.83 million. viewers.

The 2021 IndyCar Final in Long Beach was less successful than the last race the year before. While 368,000 fans tuned in to the stream on NBCSN last Sunday, there were still 671,000 viewers in the St. Petersburg 2020 final on NBC. In 2021 Alex Ballou entered the crucial race of the season as the favorite to win the title. The Spaniard finally managed to win the championship.

A very impressive number is the NBCSN audience of 632,000 in 2021. This means that IndyCar managed to almost double its fan base in cable television compared to the 2014 season. The station will be discontinued at the end of the year, which is why the twelve-year IndyCar story about to finish.