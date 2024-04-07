April 7, 2024

Sweden and Canada will play on Sunday for World Cup gold

Eileen Curry April 7, 2024

In the first semi-final of the day, Sweden lived up to their role as favourites. The team led by world-class skipper Niklas Edin beat Italy 5-3. Sweden really showed their best team in the preliminary round and only suffered their only defeat of the tournament so far to Scotland in the last round robin match (Skip Eden gave up his place to Oscar Eriksson). Sweden laid the groundwork to reach the final with a triple shot in the seventh end to take a 5-1 lead. The Italians certainly had the loudest fans in the tournament. Despite the defeat, Italy, which will play for the bronze medal tomorrow at 10 am, increased its performance from match to match and, above all, created a stir with the largest and loudest group of fans.

In the second semi-final match, Canada entered the match better from the start. The deciding factor in the game was a three-pointer in the sixth (6:3) and eighth (9:4) ends. Canada's skip Brad Gushue took advantage of a dangerous miss from Scottish skip Bruce Mowatt for a three-pointer, forcing the eventual defending champion from Scotland to retire.

This means that tomorrow's final is Sweden vs. Canada. At 3 p.m., there will be a meeting between two teams that have competed for the World Cup gold medal five times since 2017. Pure excitement is inevitable: will Niklas Edin extend his record to seven world championship titles or will Canada become world champions for the 37th time? ? In the morning (10am) Italy and Scotland will play for the bronze medal.

Semi-final results

Italy – Sweden 3:5

Canada – Scotland 9:4

