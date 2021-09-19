Surface Duo 2 sails through FCC with 5G and some wireless charging

Unofficial rendering of the Surface Duo 2 rear camera array.Quelle: WindowsUnited

Recruit 22. SeptemberMicrosoft is expected to reveal Surface Duo 2 Unique dual screen pocket computing theory display. new FCC-Dokumente It was released on September 17 and reveals more details about the upcoming device, though images, schematics, and detailed descriptions are withheld until January 2022.



From the FCC RFID Test Report, on page 4, Section 2.2 Device Functions.Coyle: FCC

While most of the data provided under C3K1995 (C3K is Microsoft Patron Code, 1995 is FCC product code) has lackluster test results, there are some details that confirm it is the Surface Duo 2. For one thing, it’s referred to as a “cell phone” throughout the documentation. There are several references to different “modes” to test the device, including “Flip and Flat”. The device is equipped with 4G and 5G functions. A test was conducted on the use of hearing aids – a prerequisite for “digital cordless phones”. Even the firmware version number – 2021.728.20 – matches the format used by Surface Duo. VPN Deals: Lifetime License for $16, Monthly Plans for $1 and Up

Besides confirming Wi-Fi 8021.11b/g/n/ax (also known as Wi-Fi 6), Multiband 5G, NFC, Ultrabreitband (UWB, maybe it’s about accessories and fast file transfers like Close Sharing) Also referred to as “Wireless Power Transfer”, also known as FCC, which is talking about wireless charging. While it’s easy to turn to Qi-Wireless for reference, our sources don’t need to confirm original Qi wireless charging for the Surface Duo 2 just yet. In fact, the device is so thin that a Qi coil is placed in it. And It can be very difficult to carry out the mitigation of the heat generated. See also Logitech Harmony Global remotes have discontinued An alternative theory for Qi wireless charging is that the Surface Duo 2 could support inductive charging of the Surface Pen, just like Apple’s iPads can charge the Apple Pencil when magnetically attached to the device. Granted, the Surface Pen and Surface Duo 2 were supported in terms of actual features like haptisches . reactionsAnd storage and support in Android, which makes it a bit vague.

Aside from the information above, a lot is already known about the Surface Duo 2. The device should have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB of RAM, and larger, 5.8-inch high-refresh screens that curve inward. Three rear camerasBluetooth 5.1, larger 4,400mAh battery, white or black color scheme, Android 11 (with Android 12 expected in the first half of 2022). More details about the Surface Duo 2 will be announced on Wednesday. 22. September 11am ET on #MicrosoftEvent Live. In addition to the Surface Duo 2, other devices such as the Surface Pro 8, Surface Pro X, Surface Go 3 and “Surface Book 4” will be revealed. Thanks, Javid M., for the tip!

