Upgrade and Overhaul Bring Nogaro Racecourse

(MST/Speedmaniacs.de) – On Thursday and Friday, Sector3 Studios distributed more updates to the RaceRoom Racing Experience. Like last time, there is also something new for sim racers as well as general improvements. With Paul Armagnac, also known to many as the Circuit de Nogaro, a new racetrack is also available. Presented with a short video will.

© Sector 3 Studios With the latest update, there is an additional track for RaceRoom Zoom

The course comes with Grand Prix Circuit, Club Circuit and Caupenne Circuit variants and can be purchased at the RaceRoom Store for €4.98. There is also good news for owners of the Nürburgring, as new track layout is available with Muellenbachschleife.

As can be seen from the change notes for 1.5 GB version 0.9.3.029, modifications have been made to selected vehicles and roads and AI behavior has been modified. The hotfix delivered Friday removes any initial issues with the HUD route map for Circuit de Nogaro and fixes the bug that caused software crashes and other issues.

RaceRoom – V0.9.3.030- Changelog:

-Nogaro – HUD tracking map alignment fixed

-Formula RaceRoom US – Fixed crash when using solid composite tires

-Fixed an issue with the automatic steering angle setting for Fanatec CSL DD

-Fixed the masking camera that could appear when cycling through the onboard cameras using the enter key

-Fixed the “Offline” message that would appear on the lower left side of the screen when watching a multiplayer race with Ultra HD.