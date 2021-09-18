Nintendo Switch (OLED model) – The first images appeared from the wild – The Tower

Long to do this OLED model of the Nintendo Switch console It can no longer be maintained. In about three weeks, Nintendo fans will be able to hold the new device in their hands. But even before a hardware review becomes available for purchase on October 8th, Nintendo is already giving a closer look at its new product in Japan. Copies of the OLED model are found at Nintendo TOKYO Store as well as at other electronics stores in the show. This was the first time that Nintendo’s newcomer could be seen by the public. Curious fans in Japan quickly set out to see the device in person.

The gallery shows scenes from already available games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, but also from upcoming games like Metroid Dread. The improved representation on an OLED display cannot, of course, be recognized by images alone. For this the device must be in front of you. This at least gives you a broader impression of new hardware, like the remastered Nintendo Switch Station.

Are you looking forward to an OLED model? Or do you want to convince yourself of that first?