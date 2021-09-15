Apple’s updated MagSafe leather wallet supports my location tracker

Apple has an updated version of MagSafe Leather Wallet Today in new colors and support for an additional feature: tracking in the Find My app. Apple’s location tracking service has recently expanded With the addition of AirTagsAnd now the company seems to be working some A version of the same functionality in its low-tech accessories.

This may sound as if AirTags offers continuous tracking, but Apple’s description suggests something simpler. The company wrote that the wallet supports “Find My, so you can be notified of your wallet’s last known location when you disconnect it from your phone.” This is useful, but probably not useful if someone moves your wallet after you unplug it.

MagSafe seems to be the key

Apple isn’t entirely clear why this happens on the product page, but it’s possible that your iPhone just indicates that the MagSafe magnet is connected to your phone or not. The iPhone actually plays a small animation when the MagSafe product is connected. It’s not hard to imagine that it shows GPS location in Find My when the MagSafe extension is unplugged.

There’s also one strange exception: In fine print, Apple states that the new Find My feature in the Clear Case is not supported with MagSafe. The best guess here is that any unique identifier that your iPhone recognizes when you plug in a MagSafe device can be blocked by the transparent case. It’s not clear why Clear Case, rather than other MagSafe cases, prevents Apple from knowing when to remove the wallet. This doesn’t necessarily make the new wallet any less useful, but it does show that it has limitations over a regular wallet with an AirTag or Tile.

the edge I contacted Apple to explain how the new Find My feature works and what exactly happens to the Clear Case. We will update when we learn more.

Leather iPhone Wallet with MagSafe is now available for $59.

Related: