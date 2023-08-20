Sulzfeld Power Outage Currently 20/28/2023: Here there are power outages

And in Sulzfeld there was a power outage on Saturday in the evening hours in the postcode area 97633. You can read all the reports about the power outages in Sulzfeld since 19.08.23 and how you can optimally prepare here on news.de

In the event of a major power outage, you need to be well prepared. Image: Adobe Stock/Wakko

Breakdowns and maintenance at Sulzfeld are up to date

In an average home in Bavaria, power supply problems only occur about 9 minutes a year. Most of the time we talk about very limited local LV disturbances. The German electricity grid is doing very well, and that also applies to Sulzfeld. The Störsauskunft.de portal of Sulzfeld is currently reporting an error for which the network operator Bayernwerk Netz GmbH is responsible. Anyone wishing to know about current events in the region will find all the detailed information about the work in progress below.

The following breakdowns are currently available on August 20, 2023 in Sulzfeld

to Sandhofer Weg (within a radius of about 1 km) in Sulzfeld in the administrative district Bad Königshofen i. Grabfeld (VGem)” (postal code 97633, Rhoen-Grabfeld district) Network operator Bayernwerk Netz GmbH has reported a problem with the power grid. Technicians have been assigned to solve the problem since 08/19/2023 at 17:50. Repairs are expected to be completed by 6:40 am.

(As of: 08/20/2023, 06:44)

Reporting a power outage in Sulzfeld: How to contact the appropriate contact person

If you are affected by a power outage, keep calm and check if the fuse in the fuse box has blown due to overload, for example. Do not immediately report a power outage to the police or fire brigade rescue co-ordination centers, as most of the time it is not an emergency. So the correct address is your energy supplier.

Here you will find the contact details of your contact person at Bayernwerk Netz.

Are you also affected by disturbances?

If you find problems with your power supply, this may have various reasons. However, there are some measures you can take to fix the problem on your own. Often it is not a mains fault at all, in most cases the circuit fuse was blown for protection reasons only. Therefore, first check your fuse box to see if a fuse has blown there. If this is the case, then disconnect all consumers that may be the cause of this from the mains and turn the fuse back on. If the problem is not resolved, there is a high probability of power line damage in the circuit. At this point, you should consult a specialist. If the power outage extends beyond your home, the power grid may already be down. Power outages alone are not an emergency! Do not call the police or fire department’s emergency numbers directly. Instead, contact your power supply.

Frequency of supply interruptions

Outages in the power grid happen from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. In Germany, a lot is being done to ensure there are no power outages, and statistically speaking, German households have to go without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes a year. In the UK it takes more than 1 hour a year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy it takes more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Grid Agency shows that the main figures for outages range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes a year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein have the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

More on the topic: Experts warn of power outages in winter

+++ Editorial note: This text has been generated on the basis of existing data with the help of artificial intelligence. If you have any comments or questions, please contact [email protected]. +++

ROJ / news.de