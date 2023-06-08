Bremen power outages currently on 08.06.2023: these faults exist

In Bremen, electricity was cut off in the district of Inn den Hoeven in the evening hours on Thursday. Other areas in the region were also affected by the unrest. You can find out all the information about today’s power outages in Bremen and where to go here on news.de

Breakdowns and maintenance in Bremen up to date

The Störsauskunft.de portal provides information on a total of 9 bug removal procedures in Bremen. There is also information on 7 maintenance orders that are processed by the network operator wesernetz Bremen GmbH. Availability of the German electricity grid is very high on average, as is Bremen in Bremen. However, interruptions in the power supply can occur from time to time. In many cases, these are low voltage disturbances that only affect one or several families. In the following overview you will find all information about crash reports in the region.

The following disturbances are currently in Bremen on 08.06.2023

location disorder since then Proven predictor Road of Hope, in the hooves, Bremen 08/06/2023, 06:11 PM undefined Wollaher Strasse, Grambkermoor, Bremen 07/06/2023, 05:05 p.m undefined Charlottenstrasse, Ostertor, Bremen 08/06/2023, 5:25 p.m undefined Vegesacker Heerstrasse, Neu Schönebeek, Bremen 07/06/2023 12:49 PM undefined Forstrasse, Lehe, Bremen 08/06/2023, 10:30 a.m undefined Katentürmer Herstraße, Katentürm, Bremen 6/7/2023 12:22 PM undefined Katentürmer Herstraße, Katentürm, Bremen 06/07/2023, 2:13 PM undefined Glockenstrasse, Hemmlingen, Bremen 6/7/2023 2:42 PM undefined Rockwinkeler Heerstrasse, Oberneuland, Bremen 6/7/2023 3:44 PM undefined

(Status: 08.06.2023, 9:19 PM)

This maintenance is currently being carried out on 8 June 2023 in Bremen

location maintenance since then Completed forecast Evenapfelweg, Good eV Society, Bremen 6/7/2023 7:53 AM undefined Burgdammer Strasse, Burgdamm, Bremen 08/06/2023 09:01 AM undefined Wätjenstrasse, Riensberg, Bremen 08/06/2023 12:07 PM undefined Kalfaterstrasse, Neuronnebeck, Bremen 6/7/2023 6:02 AM undefined Oslebshauser Heerstrasse, Oslebshausen, Bremen 7/6/2023 12:04 PM undefined Fresenbergstrasse, Blumenthal, Bremen 08/06/2023 07:42 undefined Heiligenroder Strasse, Kirchhuchting, Bremen 06.07.2023, 09:00 AM undefined

(As of: 08.06.2023, 9:19 PM)

Reporting a power outage in Bremen: the right contact for the affected people

If you are affected by a power outage, keep calm and check if the fuse in the fuse box has blown due to overload, for example. Do not immediately report a power outage to the police or fire brigade rescue co-ordination centers, as most of the time it is not an emergency. So the correct address is your energy supplier.

Here you can access fault information from your network operator wesernetz Bremen.

How to behave with the German power grid

Germany’s electricity network is 1.8 million kilometers long. To ensure that electricity reaches where it is consumed, there is a well-developed network infrastructure and it is divided into different voltage levels. The so-called Transmission System Operators, or TSOs for short, are responsible for supraregional distribution in the high voltage range. There are four transmission system operators in Germany that divide the federal territory geographically: Tenet in the north-south axis from Schleswig-Holstein to Bavaria, Umbreon in the west, 50 Hz in the east in the area of ​​the new federal states and TransnetBW in Baden-Württemberg. Their networks are connected to the low voltage distribution network operators via substations. Distribution grid operators are local or municipal power supply companies, such as deployed municipal utilities, that ultimately bring electricity to consumers.

Blackouts: states and federal states in comparison

Outages in the power grid happen from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. In Germany, a lot is being done to ensure that there is no power outage, so statistically German households have to go without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes a year. In the UK it takes more than 1 hour a year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy it takes more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Grid Agency shows that the main figures for outages range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes a year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein have the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

