Power Outage Due to Currently Existing 08/19/2023: Current disturbances in the power grid

In Weil, there was a power outage on Saturday in the evening hours in the area of ​​postcode 86947. You can read all the notifications about today’s power outages in Weil and the situation in the power grid here on news.de

Malfunctions and maintenance in Will updated

On average, residents of Bavaria have to live without electricity for about 9 minutes over the course of a year. So the blackouts are a far cry from the norm, not even in Will. In most cases, LV disturbances affecting only one or a few families are recorded. According to a report by the portal Störsauskunft.de, there is currently a problem with Weil. The relevant electricity company LEW Verteilnetz GmbH has been informed. In the following overview you will find all information about crash reports in the region.

The following defects are currently available on August 19, 2023 at Weil

Since today at 19:50 there is in the area Am Bergfeld in Petzenhausen, Weil (postal code 86947, Landsberg am Lech district) Power grid problems, which according to the current state of knowledge are only locally limited. The responsible supplier LEW Verteilnetz GmbH is currently working on the case, which should be completed as soon as possible. Detailed information about the incident from the network operator:Unplanned power outage of unknown cause“.

(As of: 08/19/2023, 10:43 PM)

Weil Outage Reporting: Who is the right point of contact in the event of a breakdown?

If you are affected by a power outage, keep calm and check if the fuse in the fuse box has blown due to overload, for example. Do not immediately report a power outage to the police or fire brigade rescue co-ordination centers, as most of the time it is not an emergency. So the correct address is your energy supplier.

Here you will find the contact details of your contact person at LEW Verteilnetz.

What can be said about the German power grid

Germany’s electricity network is 1.8 million kilometers long. To ensure that electricity reaches where it is consumed, there is a well-developed network infrastructure and it is divided into different voltage levels. The so-called Transmission System Operators, or TSOs for short, are responsible for supraregional distribution in the high voltage range. There are four transmission system operators in Germany that divide the federal territory geographically: Tenet in the north-south axis from Schleswig-Holstein to Bavaria, Umbreon in the west, 50 Hz in the east in the area of ​​the new federal states and TransnetBW in Baden-Württemberg. Their networks are connected to the low voltage distribution network operators via substations. Distribution grid operators are local or municipal power supply companies, such as deployed municipal utilities, that ultimately bring electricity to consumers.

Blackouts: states and federal states in comparison

Outages in the power grid happen from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. In Germany, a lot is being done to ensure there are no power outages, and statistically speaking, German households have to go without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes a year. In the UK it takes more than 1 hour a year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy it takes more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Grid Agency shows that the main figures for outages range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes a year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein have the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

