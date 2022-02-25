Circularity Scotland RLG, a subsidiary of the Reconomy Group, has selected for…

Reverse Logistics Limited

MUNICH, April 10 /PRNewswire/

Circularity Scotland Limited, which is responsible for the Deposit Return Scheme in Scotland, has selected Reverse Logistics Group (RLG) as the preferred implementation partner to deliver a modern and forward-looking IT solution to manage the Deposit Return scheme in Scotland. While formal agreements are being concluded, work has already begun on implementation. It would be the most comprehensive system of its kind.

Given RLG’s forward-looking approach and years of experience operating DRS (Deposit Return) and EPR schemes around the world, Scotland is keen to build on this knowledge and offer the most efficient system in the world. Over the years, RLG has proven its ability to quickly and efficiently implement and deploy complex systems in various countries around the world including India and Canada.

Scotland will introduce a deposit return system on August 16, 2023. It will be the first deposit collection system to be introduced in the UK.

“I am confident that both the expertise and technology we can bring to this project will support Scotland in developing a successful deposit collection system that will help the country achieve its sustainability goals,” said Patrick Weidman, CEO of RLG. For more than 25 years, we have worked with all stakeholders within the reverse logistics value chain, driving innovation and operating advanced deposit return systems. With the support of the Reconomy Group and the development of technology that enables deposit return system operators to reduce costs and increase the return rate of beverage containers, we believe Scotland will benefit greatly from this.”

As more and more countries in Europe and beyond are interested in solutions that support circular economy goals, particularly with the entry into force of the European Union’s Single-Use Plastics Directive, operators are looking to improve traditional deposit return systems. Since the deposit return system will be in operation for decades, the design of the IT system must support future requirements from the beginning.

Paul Cox, CEO of The Reconomy Group, said: “This is a great example of the impact the Reconomy Group can have on global and local sustainability. By leveraging RLG’s significant experience and service capabilities across all of our businesses, this project will contribute directly to the Reconomy Group’s goal of in creating a truly sustainable world by conserving finite resources.”

Circularity Scotland Ltd He is responsible for the system of deposit collection system in Scotland.

It is a commercial organization that does not operate for profit. You will implement and operate the Scottish Deposit Return Scheme in a sustainable and efficient manner with a professional team, first class logistics and IT partners and using the latest technology.

The company was successfully approved by the Scottish Government in 2021 the manager of the program He was appointed and tasked with ensuring the successful launch and efficient operation of the scheme, with the goal of recycling 90% of Scotland’s single-use beverage packaging.

The program was created with one simple goal: to make Scotland cleaner and greener.

Reverse Logistics Group It is a technology-driven company with a highly scalable platform that connects all stakeholders within the reverse logistics value chain. RLG addresses global product and material recall challenges by using technology to add value from product recalls and ensure regulatory compliance worldwide. We work with manufacturers, retailers, and government agencies to achieve new levels of business intelligence, resource efficiency, and customer satisfaction.

RLG is part of the Reconomy Group, a leading technology-based provider of circular economy services with the goal of creating a truly sustainable world by conserving finite resources. Reconomy Group helps companies around the world improve their ESG outcomes and serves in three key areas – recycling, compliance and reuse.

