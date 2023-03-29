Naunhof currently out of power March 29, 2023: Power outage? this is the reason

There was a power outage in Nonnhof in the Amelshine district on Tuesday evening. You can find out all the information about the power outages in the Naunhof since 28 March 2023 and how to prepare optimally here on news.de

Recent breakdowns and maintenance at Nonnhof

On average, the Saxon population has to live without electricity for about 12 minutes over the course of a year. So blackouts are by no means the norm, not even at Nonnhof. In most cases, LV disturbances affecting only one or a few families are recorded. According to the Störsauskunft.de portal, a message for the city of Naunhof is currently being listed. This is an entry from the power grid operator Mitteldeutsche Netzgesellschaft Strom mbH for a single error. Anyone wishing to know about current events in the region will find all the detailed information about the work in progress below.

The following disturbances are currently on March 29, 2023 in Nonhof

in the supply area in Nixloch in Erdmannshain, Naunhof in the administrative district ‘Naunhof’ (postal code 04683, district of Leipzig) From the operator Mitteldeutsche Netzgesellschaft Strom mbH there is a temporary error. There are problems here since 03/28/2023, 23:02. The search for the cause is currently underway, which is expected to continue until approximately 5:10 a.m.

(As of: 03/29/2023, 05:22)

Reporting a power outage at the Naunhof: This is how you contact your network operator

If you are affected by a power outage, keep calm and check if the fuse in the fuse box has blown due to overload, for example. Do not immediately report a power outage to the police or fire brigade rescue co-ordination centers, as most of the time it is not an emergency. So the correct address is your energy supplier.

home checklist

It never hurts to have certain things in the house in case of an emergency. Here is an overview of items that can definitely help you in the event of a power outage:

light:

Torch/candles/tea lights

Backup power sources:

Maybe an emergency power generator

Batteries Replacement / Batteries Replacement / Power Bank

He eats:

Camping stove with gas cartridge

Perishable food/water supplies

climate:

Blankets/sleeping bags

Wood / coal / oil / petrol

Cool box

diverse:

Medicine

wet wipes

garbage bag

Supply of cash

Blackouts: states and federal states in comparison

Outages in the power grid happen from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. In Germany, a lot is being done to ensure there are no power outages, and statistically speaking, German households have to go without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes a year. In the UK it takes more than 1 hour a year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy it takes more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Grid Agency shows that the main figures for outages range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes a year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein have the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

