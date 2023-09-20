Strict Penalties – Penal Reform for Violating Iranian Dress Code – News

In Iran, the reform of sanctions for violating the obligation to wear the hijab is being implemented on a trial basis, the Islamic Republic of Iran News Agency announced.

Reform violations should be punished with severe penalties.

The harsher sanctions come in response from the religious and political leadership to women’s protests against the Islamic Republic in the fall of 2022.

Fines, imprisonment and social penalties: In Iran, strict penalties will be applied in the future for violating hijab requirements. According to the Iranian Islamic Republic News Agency, members of Parliament voted in favor of introducing the controversial law on a trial basis for three years.

The reform, in its latest version, stipulates the imposition of harsh penalties for violating Islamic dress codes. These include fines for multiple violations. In extreme cases, a prison sentence of up to 15 years and the equivalent of more than 5,000 euros can be imposed. Foreigners can be expelled from the country.

Harsh penalties for celebrities

Celebrities should be punished especially harshly for violations. The draft also provides for a professional ban of up to 15 years. The judiciary should also be able to confiscate a tenth of the assets. During the recent wave of protests in the fall, many filmmakers expressed solidarity with the women’s movement.

legend: Criminal reform includes fines for multiple violations or, in extreme cases, even prison sentences of up to 15 years.

The government had already pushed the proposed law a month ago. Using a political trick, a committee approved the penal reform without a vote in the plenary session of Parliament. As a final step, the reform will now be presented to the Guardian Council, an oversight body that includes ultra-conservative clerics.

The penal reform is a response by the religious and political leadership to women-led protests against the Islamic Republic in the fall of 2022. While daily life has returned to normal in the country, many women in major cities are resisting the requirement to wear the hijab. – Also as a sign of silent protest. Extremists have been calling for months for tougher measures against the numerous violations.