Allegations against chancellor’s candidate Annalina Barbuk

No joke: When Christian Schertz is on, it’s dangerous. Now the Green Party in Germany has appointed the well-known media lawyer. expert, which also represents the report of the inventor Claes Relotius (35)You should help them save the honor of top candidate Analina Barbuk (40). So far, she has had a good chance of winning the September 26 Bundestag election for her party – but now everything is on the line.

Austrian media scholar Stefan Weber, 51, is accusing Germany’s green chancellor’s candidate Annalena Barbock for her book “Getzs. How to Renew Our Country” to be crossed out – something the Greens flatly reject.

Al-Khidr talks about “personal assassination”

In a blog post, Webber accuses Burbock that some of the formulas in the recently published book did not come from her. “And if you take it seriously, there are also many copyright violations.”

A spokesman for the Green Party described the allegations on Tuesday in Berlin as a “personal assassination”. In the world of German political business, allegations of plagiarism have already cost many senior politicians their careers – starting with former Defense Minister Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg (CSU, 49) in 2011.

A factual book is not a dissertation.

The allegations against Barbock do not fall into the same category. Barbock’s book is not an academic text that meets strict standards for scholarly work. In the 240-page book, Burbock disseminates green political concepts and combines them with personal experiences. The only thing is that they don’t use the margins by which they can refer to the sources.

Plagiarism hunter Webber admits it too. He wrote: “The factual book by a politician in Olstein-Verlag is not a dissertation.” But: “Textual plagiarism is not morally correct and has already been rightly criticized in factual books.”

Plagiarism hunters took a closer look at Birbock’s CV

Media scientist Weber, who has been dealing with inaccuracies in Bierbock’s biography since May, lists several passages of text in parallel with other publications in his article. Webber cites articles by American political scientist Michael T. Clary, the Federal Agency for Civic Education and the news magazine Der Spiegel are examples.

A Green Party spokesman said Weber was trying “maliciously” to damage Barbock’s reputation. “The passages described are publicly accessible facts or known green situations.”

Publisher rejects allegations of plagiarism

In a statement sent by Greens Media Office, attorney Schertz said, “I cannot begin to recognize copyright infringement, as the few passages referred to are nothing more than a reproduction of generally known political facts and opinions.”

Ullstein-Verlag, who published the book, protested these allegations and argued similarly. The publisher said: “The manuscript of Annalina Berbuk’s book has been carefully edited by the publisher.” “A publicly accessible list of facts has little copyright protection as simple formulas used to convey such facts. We cannot disclose any copyright infringement.” As is usual in non-academic works, the book does not contain a list of sources.

Do the same standards apply everywhere?

Bottom line: No Gutenberg plagiarism scandal. And Barbock’s staunch opponent in the political arena, CDU candidate Armin Laschet (60), should be happy when no one dismantles his works – such as the 2016 book “Europe in the Year of Destiny” – so frivolous. The president of the CDU and prime minister of North Rhine-Westphalia also attracted attention in 2014 with an embarrassing episode: as a university professor, he missed a pile of tests. Try to cover it up by continuing to hand out scores – even to students who never took notes.

But as for Barbuk, to whom special ethical and transparency standards are applied like Al-Khidr, it is being pursued Additional income after reporting it And a really beautiful biography of the third “scandal” in a very short time. The anti-political camp shot the Green Party and took root.