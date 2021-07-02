World

Allegations against chancellor’s candidate Annalina Barbuk

July 2, 2021
No joke: When Christian Schertz is on, it’s dangerous. Now the Green Party in Germany has appointed the well-known media lawyer. expert, which also represents the report of the inventor Claes Relotius (35)You should help them save the honor of top candidate Analina Barbuk (40). So far, she has had a good chance of winning the September 26 Bundestag election for her party – but now everything is on the line.

Austrian media scholar Stefan Weber, 51, is accusing Germany’s green chancellor’s candidate Annalena Barbock for her book “Getzs. How to Renew Our Country” to be crossed out – something the Greens flatly reject.

