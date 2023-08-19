State of emergency declared – worst wildfire in Canadian history – News

Wildfires are raging in Canada.

According to media reports, British Columbia Prime Minister David Eby declared a state of emergency for the entire province on the Pacific coast.

Many homes and apartments in the west Kelowna area of ​​Okanagan Lake, popular with tourists, were destroyed by fire earlier.

The city has a population of 36,000. A state of emergency was already in force in the town itself. Kelowna, a city of nearly 150,000 people across the lake, has also been affected by the fire.

Officials said the fire is expected to continue to spread. Across the province, 15,000 people have been asked to leave their homes.

More than 20,000 people have been warned to evacuate. Wildfires are also spreading in Canada’s neighboring Northwest Territories.

Worst wildfire season in nation’s history

Many parts of Canada have been battling wildfires for months. Forest fires are an annual occurrence in many parts of Canada that often require people to evacuate.

However, this year was the worst wildfire season in the nation’s history. Experts warn that with climate change, fires will become more frequent and destructive.

In the prairie provinces of western Canada, average temperatures have risen 1.9 degrees Celsius since the mid-20th century, according to the Department of Environment and Climate Change.