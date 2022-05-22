Square Enix brings more eras of Live A Live – ntower

On May 13th we were able to present two trailers live alive Introducing stories from the imperial era of China show up. Game Square Enix However, it offers a lot of scenarios that you can try. The Japanese company has now dedicated videos to them. Enjoy scenes from the near future, the Wild West, the Middle Ages, and the twilights of Edo Japan.

Content from external sites will not be automatically downloaded and displayed without your consent. Show all external content By activating external content, you consent to the transfer of personal data to third-party platforms. We have provided more information about this in our data protection declaration.

Content from external sites will not be automatically downloaded and displayed without your consent. Show all external content By activating external content, you consent to the transfer of personal data to third-party platforms. We have provided more information about this in our data protection declaration.

Content from external sites will not be automatically downloaded and displayed without your consent. Show all external content By activating external content, you consent to the transfer of personal data to third-party platforms. We have provided more information about this in our data protection declaration.

Content from external sites will not be automatically downloaded and displayed without your consent. Show all external content By activating external content, you consent to the transfer of personal data to third-party platforms. We have provided more information about this in our data protection declaration.

However, this is not all. In addition to the twilight era in the Edo period in Japan, Square Enix also showed gameplay scenes from the story, which are taking place at present, in a live broadcast. The first part starts all over again 58:17 And the second around 1:05:42.

See also The Epic Games launcher will receive a patch to fix CPU usage (Updated) Content from external sites will not be automatically downloaded and displayed without your consent. Show all external content By activating external content, you consent to the transfer of personal data to third-party platforms. We have provided more information about this in our data protection declaration.

Which era is your favourite so far?