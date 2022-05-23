There are new details about the Google Pixel Watch

Show us Google as part of I/O Pixel watch first previewHowever, he did not give details about the smartwatch, which runs on Wear OS. But these are slowly starting to emerge, whether through official interviews by Google or through new leaks.

Google Pixel watch with old processor

So we probably found out a few days ago Exynos 9110 from 2018 installed in Google Pixel Watch. This isn’t good news, but the source has since gotten it from someone else inside test – So it seems safe.

Google is said to have installed more RAM than other models running Wear OS (maybe 2GB) and there’s also a new co-processor from Google, but that old chip is still under criticism. Let’s see what that looks like in everyday life with the Pixel Watch.

But what you can say positively: there should be 32 GB of memory, which we also do I heard before. While this is the current state of the Apple Watch, it is suitable for a Wear OS watch, which tends to be 8 or 16 GB.

Google Pixel watch with Fitbit sensor

One last point, Google has already shown us the back and the sensor looks like a Fitbit sensor. This is also the case, the source says that the same sensor found in the Fitbit Charge 5 can be found in the Pixel Watch.

This means we get the usual stuff like heart rate and SpO2, but Google will also provide an ECG function. However, we will find out only in September (announcing the Pixel Watch) whether the ECG function will be activated initially in Germany. Fitbit offered to usso I suppose.

