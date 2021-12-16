sport

Speed ​​specialist Thomas Driessen missed the Beijing Olympics

December 17, 2021
Eileen Curry

Quit Beijing Olympics: Thomas Driessen.

“It doesn’t make sense to think of the Olympics,” said the 28-year-old Kitzbühel, winner since 2018 at a virtual press conference on Thursday. The idea for the start “is over.”

Driessen underwent surgery on his previously damaged right knee at the end of February after the World Cup in Cortina d’Ampezzo. Since then, a special procedure has been used to rebuild severely damaged cartilage. Driessen reports that he currently skis cross-country, but hopes to be on alpine skis soon.

