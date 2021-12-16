Speed ​​specialist Thomas Driessen missed the Beijing Olympics

Quit Beijing Olympics: Thomas Driessen.
“It doesn’t make sense to think of the Olympics,” said the 28-year-old Kitzbühel, winner since 2018 at a virtual press conference on Thursday. The idea for the start “is over.”
Driessen underwent surgery on his previously damaged right knee at the end of February after the World Cup in Cortina d’Ampezzo. Since then, a special procedure has been used to rebuild severely damaged cartilage. Driessen reports that he currently skis cross-country, but hopes to be on alpine skis soon.
Participation in the Lauberhorn races in Wengen on the second weekend of January was “over”, he said, “and if I didn’t drive Wengen, I wouldn’t drive in Kitzbühel either, it would be the wrong place.” Kitzbühel takes place a week after Wengen and would have been the last chance to qualify for the Olympics. (SID)
