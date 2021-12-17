National hockey team beats Latvia – Swiss still looking for their offensive form

1/7 Success with ‘Puiptricle’: Kylian Mutier scores 1-0 for Switzerland.

2/7 Sven Sentineler must assert himself against Andrés Dzirenz.







6/7 Dennis Holenstein runs away and hits the post.

7/7 Christophe Bercchi quickly distances himself from Casparis Daugavins.

It is about Olympic tickets for the Swiss in these matches against Latvia and Slovakia in Visp. The one who can lean the least in this regard is goalkeeper Leonardo Genone (34). The address collector is set. And at the height of this duel, when he was doing against the Latvians.

Tiger guard Ivars Boninov was actually intended for opponents of the Swiss. He played against Slovakia (2:6) the night before, but was substituted after two-thirds. The reason: the effects of the post-booster vaccination. The Latvian with a Swiss license suddenly felt like he was no longer fit, and he felt nauseous. Against Switzerland, he is not a substitute for the gang.

Hit Zug line

The Zuger line with Senteler, Müller and Zehnder is notable among the Swiss. Likewise, Captain Haas and Hollenstein. But as for the 2-0 lead, the other players are concerned. Goalie Vitols comes too late to Mottet and try ‘Buebetrickli’. The Scherwey is in place and he just has to insert it.

But instead of 3:0 (Hollenstein’s shot from the end of the 26th minute), it suddenly became only 2:1. First, Genoni tackles Dzerins, who wants to do it like Mottet. But after the puck is lost by Sutter, who hits the target in the crowd, he somehow loses allotment in the area and the Swiss can’t get the disc out before the first target.

The best opportunities are when they are outnumbered

In any case, it does not make a completely lively impression. Instead, with more passive phases, Latvians are better able to participate. Oddly enough, the Swiss have the best chances of scoring when they are outnumbered (Haas, Zehnder). Other than that, they had yet to find what they were looking for in their clearly targeted search for their offensive form, as the result before the match was declared secondary.