National hockey team beats Latvia – Swiss still looking for their offensive form

December 17, 2021
Eileen Curry

    Success with ‘Puiptricle’: Kylian Mutier scores 1-0 for Switzerland.

    Sven Sentineler must assert himself against Andrés Dzirenz.

    Dennis Holenstein runs away and hits the post.

    Christophe Bercchi quickly distances himself from Casparis Daugavins.

It is about Olympic tickets for the Swiss in these matches against Latvia and Slovakia in Visp. The one who can lean the least in this regard is goalkeeper Leonardo Genone (34). The address collector is set. And at the height of this duel, when he was doing against the Latvians.

