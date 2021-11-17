Motorsports – listening to Mercedes’ protest on Thursday – sport

Doha (AFP) – Should the Mercedes Formula One team protest the decision of the race commissioners at the last race in Brazil in favor of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, there will be a hearing in Qatar.

On Thursday (5:00 PM local time / 3:00 PM CET) in Doha, a video conference will be held to determine if there is a right to review. Specifically, it relates to whether “a new, essential and relevant element that was previously not available to parties requesting action has been discovered”. This was announced by the World Motorsport Federation (FIA) on Wednesday.

The Silver Arrows had retrospectively examined the difficult duel between Verstappen and world champion Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain at Sunday’s Grand Prix. The Red Bull driver pushed the Silver Arrow star off the track. As a reason for the objection, Mercedes cited the appearance of new evidence that was not available to the race hosts during the championship race.

Threatening to lose points to Verstappen

If Verstappen is subsequently penalized, he will likely fall back in the race standings and thus lose more points to Hamilton. At the Brazilian Grand Prix, Hamilton almost overtook the Dutch outsider on lap 48, but Verstappen left him no space. The two pilots raced over the pier. The referees noted the incident but did not see the need for an investigation.

Mercedes can attend the appointment with up to three people, Fia announced. Names must be submitted in writing no later than five hours before the hearing.

