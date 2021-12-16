Bavarian derby: Ingolstadt visits Straubing

In the German Ice Hockey League (DEL) the Bavarian derby will take place on Thursday. Straubing’s tigers wait for the Ingolstadt cheetahs at the stadium in the Powder Tower in the evening. The lower Bavarians want to return the favor for the apparent defeat of 1:8 two and a half weeks ago at Ingolstadt.

Close to each other in the table

Recently, the Tigers have had a small streak of success. After a six-point weekend with victories over Wolfsburg and Krefeld, the Tigers only conceded the equalizer the day before yesterday in Dusseldorf with five seconds left. After all, coach Tom Bokel’s team took with them one point in the Lower Rhine. The Tigers are currently ninth in the standings, two places behind today’s opponent Ingolstadt.

The coach has to let go of some players

The camp of the wounded Straubing Tigers has weakened again recently. However, there is still a big question mark behind the missions of captain Sandro Schönberger and striker David Elsner, Mario Zimmermann is still out. In addition, coach Tom Bokel has to do without talents Adrian Klein and Joshua Samansky. The two under-20 players are part of the Germany under-20 squad, which left for the World Cup finals in Edmonton, Canada, on Wednesday.

There are no spectators in ice hockey in Straubing

Today’s Bayern derby should play at Pulverturm again without spectators. In accordance with the Bavarian Infection Protection Measures Act currently in force, the game is considered a “supra-regional” event. Additionally, if the so-called 25 per cent rule were to apply, there could be more than 500 spectators based on the stadium’s maximum capacity. For this reason, Straubing ice hockey will continue without spectators, while fans are allowed to play the home games of Straubing volleyball players, for example.