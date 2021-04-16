SpaceX got the green light to take the Crew Dragon to the International Space Station next week

NASA has awarded SpaceX the privilege Green light Four astronauts will be transferred to the International Space Station (ISS) next week after completing the formal flight review readiness. The launch will take place as planned on April 22 at 6:11 a.m. CET from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The eagerly anticipated launch of Crew Dragon marks the first step in Elon Musk’s space project. Accordingly, it is not only the crew’s first flight that recycled Falcon Dragon is used Phys.orgAnd the But it is also the first with two international partners. Falcon 9 rocket has the same first stage Started Astronauts to the International Space Station in November while the capsule (called Endeavor) Download NASA Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley To and from the space station last spring.

Both are reusable and part of SpaceX’s wider reach. Falcon 9 is a two-stage missile designed to launch payloads and manned spacecraft into orbit. It has the same Merlin engine as the larger engine Falcon Heavy It was used in a total of 122 launches. While the kite is a capsule equipped with 16 Draco pusher for maneuvering in orbit and many parachutes for re-entry and landing.

This time, astronauts Shane Kempra and Megan MacArthur, along with Akihiko Hoshid of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and Thomas Pisquet of the European Space Agency, will spend six months aboard the International Space Station, replacing the first four crew members who have returned home.

All you need to do is fix a small problem before the destination starts. SpaceX Vice President Bill Gerstenmeier said the company has discovered a little more liquid oxygen being pumped into stage 1 tanks than it realized. Engineers currently guarantee that deviations do not pose a safety hazard. If the problem is resolved as planned, the astronauts will have to leave on time and dock at the station on the morning of April 23. You can follow the start directly NASA TV.