Space travel – the first woman to go to the moon with SpaceX

The next lunar lander to be built for NASA comes from the space company Elon Musk, SpaceX. For the first time not only a woman, but also a non-white person is brought to the moon.

The space company SpaceX of high-tech pioneer Elon Musk plans to build a new lunar module for NASA. On Friday, NASA Administrator Lisa Watson Morgan announced that SpaceX had won the tender to develop a new lander for manned missions to the moon. Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon’s Blue Origin space company and arms company Dynetics, also applied for the contract.

For the first time since 1972, NASA wants to bring astronauts back to the moon again. The Artemis 1 mission is scheduled to begin as a test flight to the moon at the end of this year. Initially without a crew, it must orbit the moon and then return to Earth. With Artemis 2, astronauts are expected to orbit the moon in 2023. Only Artemis 3 will actually land on Earth’s satellite with astronauts in 2024. As NASA writes on its website, there must be a woman and someone on board on board. White – this is the first.

In the bidding for NASA’s new lunar module, SpaceX offered a further development of its Starship spacecraft, which Musk also wants to make trips to Mars possible in the long term. Recently, however, some prototypes exploded during testing.

SpaceX has already proven itself in space travel with its Falcon-9 rocket. In November, it completed its first manned mission to the International Space Station.

Agence France-Presse / Roy

