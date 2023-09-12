Indian mission detects “movement” on the moon – what is behind it?

Homepage Let’s know

from: Sandra Sporer

The Indian lunar lander records motion that does not come from the accompanying rover. It could be a groundbreaking discovery.

Delhi – India’s Chandrayaan-3 moon mission was the first to land on the south side of the moon. This was indeed a huge success. However, the movement recorded by the landing module’s measuring instruments could outweigh this, because it is said to be seismic activity. If confirmed, it could give scientists new insights into the nature of the Moon. The mysterious discovery on the far side of the moon also helped researchers gain new insights.

The Indian rover’s recording could be the first seismic data from the moon in 46 years

Since the seismometers deployed on the Moon with the Apollo 12, 14, 15 and 16 missions were retired in September 1977, there have been no further seismic experiments on the Moon. At the time, this provided “the first detailed look at the Moon’s internal structure,” as NASA had done with its structure website But they are far from being sufficient to fully explain all geological questions, he writes.

It is not yet certain whether the data recorded by the landing module’s measuring devices represents natural seismic activity. “The cause of this event is currently under investigation,” the Indian space agency ISRO said in a statement. statement Announce. If the event is seismic, Chandrayaan-3 will be the first lunar mission to record seismic data in 46 years.

The landing module of the Indian rover Chandrayaan-3 has recorded movement that could be seismic activity. © Susan Huebner/Imago

India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission uses a MEMS-based seismograph on the Moon for the first time

The equipment used for recording is also new. The “motion” was recorded by the Lunar Seismic Activity Instrument, ILSA for short, which, according to an ISRO statement, is “the first use of an instrument based on MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) technology on the Moon.” . The measuring instrument aims to measure “ground vibrations caused by natural earthquakes, shocks and man-made events.”

Among other things, it records vibrations caused by the lunar module. However, another movement was also recorded on 26 August. ISRO shared the potentially groundbreaking recordings in its statement and tweet.

If ISRO can confirm that this is seismic activity, the data could help explain how the Moon’s interior is composed. Until now, the prevailing theory was that there was a partially molten layer beneath the moon’s surface. However, this assumption has been questioned by a study. Data from the Chandrayaan-3 mission could provide important clues about which of the two theories is correct.

Japan is also sending a probe to the moon. Overall, there is currently a real race to the moon. Many countries are currently rediscovering the lunar journey, because the Earth’s satellite could, among other things, serve as a starting point for Mars missions. (sp)