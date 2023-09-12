Infomaniak launches a free, ad-free email solution based on open source

September 12, 2023 –

Infomaniak has launched a free, ad-free email solution that comes with 20GB of storage for emails and 15GB of file and data storage in Switzerland and is supposed to be secure.

It is owned by Swiss cloud and hosting provider Infomaniak Infomaniak Mail has been launched. According to Infomaniak, this is an email solution developed in Switzerland that is based on open source, and aims to protect its users from fraud and security risks. Additionally, Infomaniak wants to use its email solution to offer “a truly ethical alternative to web giants that have too much influence over people’s data and privacy,” says Mark Ohler, CEO of Infomaniak. A free email solution, which is used to address private users, must be ad-free, easy to use and secure – thanks, among other things, to automatic protection against phishing, viruses and spam, automatic blocking of potentially dangerous remote content or thanks to reporting Messages from new senders or contacts that have not been added to the address book. And: The data is stored in Switzerland in accordance with the DSG and the General Data Protection Regulation, says Infomaniak.

The free version of Infomaniak Mail offers 20GB of storage space for emails and 15GB for sharing documents and photos and syncing them in the Infomaniak cloud with a data location in Switzerland. New private users can create an email address with an @etik.com, @ik.me or @ikmail.com ending. Meanwhile, business customers should be able to manage their addresses using their own domain names. For the mail service, the Infomaniak Mail app is available in the Apple App Store, Google Play, or F-Droid. They can be used to send, receive, forward and store emails, and there are also search functions, extended protection against viruses, phishing and spam, and the ability to sync appointments and contacts across all devices. Advanced options also include the option to automatically import emails from your old Gmail or Outlook address, and the app can be customized visually. Last but not least, Infomaniak promises that the app will be constantly developed. However, the free version of the Mail app also has some limitations. This means that no more than 100 messages can be sent per day and a maximum of 10 recipients can be added per email. (MW)