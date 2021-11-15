Philips Hue beautifies the home with new lights in unique shades

This year, Philips Hue pays special attention to gradient technology: several light colors merge into each other inside a single lamp or luminaire and create beautiful effects and ambiance throughout the room. The elegant Philips Hue Gradient Signe floor or table lamp, each available as a black or white version, provides decorative gradations on the wall. Colorful light transitions can also be created with the new Philips Hue Ambiance Gradient Lightstrip. The new alternative to the popular Lightstrip can be positioned flexibly and can be shortened to the desired length or extended by an extension, thus offering the optimal individual lighting solution for each facility. Last but not least, the gradient function also opens up entirely new entertainment experiences: in combination with the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box, the Philips Hue Play Gradient Light Tube adapts to the colors of the TV picture and complements the under-TV-mounted home theater experience. And thanks to the newly announced Philips Hue + Spotify feature, the new Gradient products – like all other Philips Hue color lights and lights – can connect to your music in the Hue app, set the lights to songs and be perfect for your next party.