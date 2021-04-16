B&O brings the box into book form

Proven, well-packaged and high-selling technology – this is how the product strategy of Danish consumer electronics supplier Bang & Olufsen has always been described. Even with the recent launch of “Beosound Emerge”, Danes remain true to their strategy. For the new “WLAN” speakers that are slim and fit anywhere and whose full and wide sound reaches you anywhere in the room, they charge 599 euros or 649 francs. If audiophiles want to buy the ‘perfect compact home speaker’ in oak, they have to pay 749 euros or 809 francs at the virtual cash desk in B&O store online extend.

Design and connections

The Beosound Emerge cover is designed in the shape of a book, so it can be placed inconspicuously next to books on the shelf with dimensions of 25.5 x 16.5 x 6.7 cm. Aside from the power cable, no clutter of cables thanks to Bluetooth, Cromecast or Airplay. USB-C, 3.5mm jack and Ethernet connectivity complete the connections. The speaker does not contain a rechargeable battery.

Touch controls

Similar to the Sonos’ speakers, audio enthusiasts can operate the speaker using touch elements on top. Operation can be controlled via circular swiping motions on the play button. Beosound Emerge can also be operated using voice commands via Google Assistant. If you prefer stereo sound, you can connect two devices to each other via the Google Home app. Sound is automatically adapted to local conditions via the built-in microphones, as promised by Bang & Olufsen.

Stiftung Warentest did not examine the speakers in book form in their previous test. To this end, the consumer organization shows the best speakers of their status by the users.