Sonos Reset: How to reset your system to factory settings

Error messages, communication issues, or sales: There are many reasons why a Sonos reset might be useful. In contrast to a reboot, in which all personal settings and connections remain, a reset returns your audio system to its factory settings. We will explain to you step by step how to create this condition.

Reset Sonos: Different methods for different devices

Depending on your Sonos speaker*, individual reset procedures vary in simple ways. However, the process on devices like the Sonos Era 100 or Sonos Era 300 basically works like this:

Unplug the device from the socket. While plugging the power cable back in, press and hold the Bluetooth button. When the front indicator flashes orange and white alternately, release the button. The reset process has begun. When finished, the indicator lights up green.

These steps also work on Sonos Five, Sonos Playbase, Sonos Arc, or Sonos Boost models. In this case, instead of the Bluetooth button, you can press and hold the Connect button. The rest of the process is the same.

In contrast, you can reset the Sonos Move as follows:

Remove the device from the charging station. Press and hold the power button until the device turns off. Then press the connect button and place the device back on the charging station. The call button remains pressed until the screen starts to light up. If it changes to green, the reset process is complete.

For newer models, the general rule is that the Call button, Bluetooth button, or Power button triggers the reset process.

Reset older models: Start a Sonos reset

Older Sonos devices, mostly from the first generation, differ only slightly from the already described procedure when resetting. These include the Sonos Playbar, Sonos Play:3, or Sonos Connect. To be on the safe side, you can also check user manuals if you're not sure which category your Sonos device belongs to.

Instead of the Bluetooth or Connect button, hold down the Power button during the process. It takes over the reset function and deletes all individual settings from the device. Fast, easy and simple!

A conscious decision to reset your Sonos

After you reset your Sonos, you can do all the settings again and connect the shortcuts, but re-pairing takes time. If your Sonos device is also part of a more complex audio system, it will take a lot of patience and nerve to connect the individual components back in series.

For this reason, be sure when and if you need to perform a Sonos reset. If you want to sell the device privately or via classifieds portals, you should definitely reset it. Personal data, associated device names or personal data are thus removed. To truly remove all information, perform the process twice.

