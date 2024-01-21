January 22, 2024

FSR 3 with frame generation in two other games using Unreal Engine

Gilbert Cox January 22, 2024 2 min read

The latest generation of AMD FidelityFX Supersolution upscaling technology with frame generation – also FSR 3 with Fluid Motion Frames – is slowly but surely on the rise and comes in two more games, based on Epic Games' Unreal Engine, in use now.

Supports Talos Principle 2 and FSR 3 stencils

The Talos Principle 2 puzzle adventure, built on the new Unreal Engine 5 and received acclaim from gamers and press, and the indie action game released just a few days ago Stencil Now supports FidelityFX Supersolution 3 with internal AMD Fluid Motion Frames (“AFMF”).





Source: Estencel via Videocardz

In both cases, FSR 2 has been replaced by FSR 3, while Estencel now also supports Nvidia's DLSS 3.5 for the first time. Both games now offer the full upscaling feature set including frame generation from AMD and Nvidia.

FSR 3 is rising (slowly).

FSR 3 is slowly gaining in popularity with updates to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Call of Duty: Warzone as well as Talos Principle 2 and Estensel. AMD's latest upscaling technology is now supported for a total of nine games.

  • abandoned
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Call of duty modern warfare 3
  • Like the Dragon Jaden: The man whose name was erased
  • Farming Simulator 22
  • Avatar: The Frontiers of Pandora
  • Talos Principle 2
  • Motorbus RC
  • Stencil

Unlike the implementation of FSR 3 with Fluid Motion Frames in games, the pure driver feature for average frame calculations delivers faster progress and is now also available for existing APUs. In a few days, the feature will also be ported to the stable Adrenalin graphics driver for the first time.

See also  BGMI 8 Bit Esports Team Says Goodbye to Ryde and Tsunami - GBS News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

UnInstaller 12 (full version) is free today only

January 21, 2024 Gilbert Cox
4 min read

A mysterious dark object in space sparks research

January 21, 2024 Gilbert Cox
4 min read

A mysterious dark object in space sparks research

January 21, 2024 Gilbert Cox

You may have missed

2 min read

Current National League – Kloten also wins the second derby – Langnau wins thanks to two shorthands – Sports

January 22, 2024 Eileen Curry
4 min read

List shows the healthiest fruit in the world – surprises first place

January 22, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

FSR 3 with frame generation in two other games using Unreal Engine

January 22, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

The central and southeastern United States is expecting a massive flood of cicadas

January 22, 2024 Esmond Barker