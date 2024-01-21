FSR 3 with frame generation in two other games using Unreal Engine

The latest generation of AMD FidelityFX Supersolution upscaling technology with frame generation – also FSR 3 with Fluid Motion Frames – is slowly but surely on the rise and comes in two more games, based on Epic Games' Unreal Engine, in use now.

Supports Talos Principle 2 and FSR 3 stencils

The Talos Principle 2 puzzle adventure, built on the new Unreal Engine 5 and received acclaim from gamers and press, and the indie action game released just a few days ago Stencil Now supports FidelityFX Supersolution 3 with internal AMD Fluid Motion Frames (“AFMF”).









In both cases, FSR 2 has been replaced by FSR 3, while Estencel now also supports Nvidia's DLSS 3.5 for the first time. Both games now offer the full upscaling feature set including frame generation from AMD and Nvidia.

FSR 3 is rising (slowly).

FSR 3 is slowly gaining in popularity with updates to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Call of Duty: Warzone as well as Talos Principle 2 and Estensel. AMD's latest upscaling technology is now supported for a total of nine games.

abandoned

Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of duty modern warfare 3

Like the Dragon Jaden: The man whose name was erased

Farming Simulator 22

Avatar: The Frontiers of Pandora

Talos Principle 2

Motorbus RC

Stencil

Unlike the implementation of FSR 3 with Fluid Motion Frames in games, the pure driver feature for average frame calculations delivers faster progress and is now also available for existing APUs. In a few days, the feature will also be ported to the stable Adrenalin graphics driver for the first time.

Also popular with PCGH readers: Fluid motion frames: AMD's framerate generation is scheduled to move to the stable graphics driver on January 24 AMD's proprietary “Frame Generation” Fluid Motion Frames (“AFMF”) are set to make their way into the stable Adrenalin graphics driver for the first time on January 24.

