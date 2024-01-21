UnInstaller 12 (full version) is free today only

We offer you another great full version: Ashampoo Uninstaller 12 (Value: €40). You can get the full version for free for a short time at pcwelt.de.

Free Download: Ashampoo Uninstaller 12

Note about the duration of the promotion: The full version is available for free now until at least Monday, January 22, 2024 at 12 noon. The promotion ends once the download link above becomes active or clickable.

Note about activating the full version: The full version is activated after installation, immediately after the first start. To do this, you must register with an email address (if you do not have an Ashampoo account yet) and once registered you will have access to the full version. Then you can start right away!

Information about the free full version of Ashampoo Uninstaller 12:

With Ashampoo UnInstaller (for Windows 11, 10, 8, 7) you can easily install, test, and uninstall software without leaving any residue. With the software, you can always maintain full control over what can stay on your computer. The uninstaller fully monitors each installation so that it can be removed later easily and without leaving any residue. Even programs that are not registered are removed without leaving any residue thanks to the deep cleaning. UnInstaller completely erases unwanted programs, browser extensions and toolbars from your hard drive with just one click of the mouse.

Ashampoo Uninstaller 12 completely removes programs installed on your computer Ashampoo

Using built-in snapshot technology, you can see every change that occurred on your computer. With each snapshot, the software creates a complete inventory of your system. This list includes all data and registry settings of Windows. If files are added (eg through installation), you can create another inventory. Compare now finds all differences, every new or deleted file, and every changed registry entry.

The most important features of Ashampoo Uninstaller 12:

Complete uninstall with just one click (Quick Uninstall)

Sleep Mode: More resources through “hibernation” of programs

Cleaner engine with smart search algorithm and lower memory consumption

Registry cleaner with parallel analysis and multi-core support

Smart installation monitoring detects setup types for more efficient uninstallation

Cookie management The process for managing “secure cookies”

A heuristic approach to automatically detect installations

Boot Center with analysis of autorun and system startup tasks

The installation is canceled even if the actual uninstall procedures are corrupted

Reading tip: Ashampoo Uninstaller in the PC-WELT test