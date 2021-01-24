The Nintendo Switch Leak reveals the return of the 1999 classic

The Nintendo Switch is said to be having one of the best 1999 games soon. The past few months have been slow for Switch and Switch lite users in terms of new game releases, and for the most part, this has also been true for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC as well. However, this will change in the coming months. In fact, not only will the notable games start launching again on a pair of Nintendo consoles, but it looks like they will also have one of the best games of 1999 soon.

to me South Korean Official Classification Board, Which ranks games for release in the region, SNK vs. Capcom: The Millennium Match Coming to both Switch and Switch Lite. The rating doesn’t reveal the release date or anything else from the standout group, but this is the first we’ve heard about the Nintendo Switch port for the classic Neo Geo Pocket Color game.

In the past two years, SNK has been steadily bringing Neo Geo Pocket Color games to a pair of consoles, so it’s not too surprising to see that they are finally starting to bring in SNK vs. Capcom: The Millennium Match. As the name suggests, it is a crossover fighting game featuring SNK and Capcom characters that was not only one of the highest-rated games of its year, but one of the highest-rated games of the 1990s.

At the time of publication, there hasn’t been any official word about the game coming to Switch and Switch Lite, but the South Korean Ranking Board will not rate the game for a pair of consoles unless it comes to a pair of consoles. However, for now, neither Nintendo nor SNK have confirmed the leak. If this changes, we will make sure to update the story accordingly.

