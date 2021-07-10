Sonic Colors Ultimate: Compare the graphics to the original

The new trailer shows you the new Sonic Colors Ultimate compared to the original.
SEGA has a new trailer too Ultimate Sonic Colors chest. In this you can see what’s new compared to the original 2010 Wii version:
- Beautiful graphics: Enhanced graphics at 60fps and 4K resolution, as well as redesigned lighting effects.
- New game mode “Rival Rush”: Compete against Metal Sonic to unlock rewards.
- Park icons and mods: Exchange the tokens you’ve earned in the game for various boosts, boots, and gloves for Sonic in the shop.
- jade ghost energy: Transforms Sonic into a type of ghost that you can use to fly through the air and hard objects to access secret sections.
- Customizable controls: The console mapping can be modified according to your needs.
- save tails: Find the Tails Keeping Box and you will be taken back to safety if you need rescue.
- episode 100 count: Choose a 100 count episode to be immune for a while and to increase your score after completing a level.
- Geremixter soundtrack: Freshly mixed music accompanies the fast movement.
Sonic Colors Ultimate will be released on September 7, 2021 for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC.
