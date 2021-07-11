It looks like phones, watches, and earphones are ready for Unpacked in August 2021

Screenshot from CNET

Want to take a 360-degree look at Samsung’s latest foldable phones, smartwatches, and earbuds? Evan Blass, a well-known Twitter expert, is happy to follow suit.

Blass, who owns the Twitter @evleaks account, provided Samsung fans with some delicious animated GIFs on Friday evening as well as the simple “#GalaxyUnpacked August 11, 2021” note.

Of course, this may indicate that Samsung plans to promote the premium gadgets at its Unpacked event next month. The event comes on the heels of the fall of Shindigs Unpacked Apriland the March and the January.

The GIFs posted by Blass seem to show the rumours Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 and the s 21 FE 5G-Telefone; Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic smart watches; and the Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds. We take a look at different colors, and for the straps, we take a look at some of the different watch faces.

Previous Z-fold 3 Leaks We suggest the phone be hidden under the display for the front camera, upgraded rear cameras and support for the “Fold Edition” version of the S Pen. Design tweaks to the Z Flip 3 include a new two-tone color scheme and a larger external display when the phone is closed.

It is said that the Galaxy Watch 4 will be included change tizen Instead, use Android Wear OS with One UI 3.x on top. According to reports, Samsung will also integrate new SmartThings features such as an Apple Watch-like walkie-talkie display.

Here’s a look at the GIFs gadget that Blass has released. You can use the rest on Twitter. Samsung did not respond to a request for comment.