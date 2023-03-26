Snowboarding – Dusek is second on the podium in Canada

Herzogenburg’s Jakob Dusek rode a very strong race in the first two races of the World Cup Finals at Mount St. Anne’s in Canada, possibly his best World Cup finish to date. The 26-year-old athlete from Union Trendsport Weichberger St. World Championship. But this time Dusek crashed spectacularly at the finish line and was narrowly beaten by the local champ in a photo finish. Spain’s Lucas Ejebar finished third, behind Grondin and Dusque.

On the home stretch, there are two waves I ride in the first three runs in such a way that I jumped wide on the first and landed after the second. In the grand finale, I took more risks and decided to “swallow” the first wave in order to get Elliot (Grondin, n.d.) up to speed. It didn’t work, on the contrary – it took off very badly,” Childer Dusek, who desperately wanted to win his first World Cup this time. “But today, unlike the World Cup, centimeters were not on my side,” he complains. And: “The way my body feels right now, I’m going to spend some time with our physiotherapist in the afternoon!”

For David Bickle of Styria (19th), Julian Leftner of Vorarlberg (24th) and Lukas Pachner of Vienna (27th), who also qualified for the 32nd Final, the opening round is over in each case. In the SBX World Cup Overall Finals, Germany’s Martin Norl (410) entered the final race of the season on Sunday with a 24-point lead over Egebar (386). Dusek (294) was the eighth best Austrian.

In the women’s category, Scheibbser’s Pia Zirkold from the ski base of Lower Austria came third in the quarter-finals in eleventh place. Great Britain’s Charlotte Banks celebrated her sixth consecutive World Cup victory against France’s Chloe Trespioche and USA’s Lindsay Jacoblis, thus winning the SBX Crystal Globe.