After a violent verbal attack on Hamilton: the verdict on Piquet – Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton received multiple insults from Nelson Piquet © ANSA / STR

Three-time Formula 1 world champion Nelson Piquet has to shell out a lot of money for racist and homophobic remarks against Lewis Hamilton.

Pique has to pay five million reais (879,000 euros) in moral compensation. This was decided by a Brazilian court.

In a November 2021 interview, Piquet uttered a racial slur towards the Mercedes driver when he commented on Hamilton’s collision at the British Grand Prix with Red Bull rival Max Verstappen.

Hamilton called out “old mindsets” in response after a clip of the interview surfaced on social media last June. Piquet, whose daughter Kelly is Verstappen’s partner, then apologized to Hamilton. The 70-year-old said his comments were mistranslated.

In another video that later emerged, Piquet made racist and homophobic comments about Hamilton in a podcast interview, describing how the Briton lost his 2016 world championship title against Nico Rosberg. The accusations were leveled by four human rights groups, including the LGBT+ Alliance. This demanded compensation of ten million Brazilian reais from Pique for the alleged moral damage. Hamilton was made an honorary Brazilian citizen last June.