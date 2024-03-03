Snapshot: Taken during Putin's State of the Nation Address

– Best moment of Putin's State of the Union address Russian officers are no different from our officers during meetings during the terrible long presidential monologues – they are caught not listening.

He was captured panning the camera: one of 1,000 invited guests allowed to listen to Putin's State of the Nation address. Or I had to. Screenshot: SRF

It's a cross. You should always attend events that you do not want to attend. It started with mathematics lessons at school and continued smoothly into professional life: there is always someone at the front who can't speak well but doesn't want to stop.

Because this is not a long-term condition, but at the same time negative attention must be prevented, only the face of the meeting helps. A well-rehearsed expression that creates an aura of interest as you consider what you are looking for in relation to food. Or are you trying to find out if your colleague is dyeing your hair in front of you, especially since it is eggplant color… but maybe the reason is just the light? It's also fun to guess how many divorced people are in attendance and how many men have a younger wife.

Now, despite all the perfection, it can always happen that you get caught. So you look exactly like that Russian officer did during his boss's two-hour State of the Nation monologue.

