Eye Shadow Rulers – Why do the Taliban wear make-up?

Images of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan spread around the world in mid-August. Where just a few weeks ago there was a tumultuous city life, heavily armed men were suddenly patrolling the empty streets of Kabul.

Since then, the Taliban has again ruled according to Islamic law, which Islamists interpret very strictly. Men must wear traditional clothing and are not allowed to shave their beards. Women should cover themselves and wear a burqa. Body-hugging clothing or make-up is prohibited. The Taliban fighters themselves appear to be excluded from the latter rule. Despite their turbans and long beards, it can be seen that Taliban supporters focus their eyes using dark eyeliner.

There is a lot of speculation on internet platforms about the importance of the black frame around the eyes. again “Spiegel“It is reported that Taliban makeup is made from powdered antimony – a metal that varies in color from gray to black. It is also known as “kohl”, “surma” or “ethmid”. Like kohl placed on the eyelids.

According to the report, the use of the powder dates back to ancient Egypt. Since then, it has not only been popular with many peoples and cultures, but has also been said to have healing properties. In desert areas, it is also said to protect the eye from sand entry.

It is said that minerals strengthen eyesight

According to tradition, the Prophet Muhammad was also aware of the supposed beneficial effects of antimony powder. With the Taliban, it is likely that the reason for identifying the eyes was the custom introduced by Muhammad. According to tradition, he is said to have used the powder himself. He is said to have applied the mineral three times to his right eye and twice to his left eye and said it sharpened eyesight and allowed hair to grow.

In other Arab countries and in India as well, men and women line their eyes with eyeliner. In some cases, the powder is applied to young children. The use of powder is widespread in Islam, especially in the month of Ramadan.

In Afghanistan, it is mainly Islamist fighters from rural areas who use the powder. In urban areas, belief in influence is less prevalent. The actual efficacy is controversial.

In many reports about the Taliban after the confrontations, their eyes are piercing, dangerous and resolute.