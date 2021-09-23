World

Eye Shadow Rulers – Why do the Taliban wear make-up?

September 23, 2021
Esmond Barker

Why do the Taliban wear make-up?

Their weapons are modern, their clothes are traditional. And many Islamic fighters have black eyeliner.

A Taliban fighter in the Panjshir Valley. (September 15, 2021)

Photo: MP Kohsar (AFP)

Images of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan spread around the world in mid-August. Where just a few weeks ago there was a tumultuous city life, heavily armed men were suddenly patrolling the empty streets of Kabul.

Since then, the Taliban has again ruled according to Islamic law, which Islamists interpret very strictly. Men must wear traditional clothing and are not allowed to shave their beards. Women should cover themselves and wear a burqa. Body-hugging clothing or make-up is prohibited. The Taliban fighters themselves appear to be excluded from the latter rule. Despite their turbans and long beards, it can be seen that Taliban supporters focus their eyes using dark eyeliner.

A Taliban fighter with blurred eyes at a checkpoint in Kabul. (September 8, 2021)

Photo: Keystone

