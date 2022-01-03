sport

Ski World Cup: A Super-G is now also taking place at Lauberhorn

January 4, 2022
Eileen Curry

    Super G racing is also now taking place at the legendary Lauberhorn.

    Super-G starts below Minschkante.

    At his best in Super-G: Marco Odermatt.

More skiing is almost impossible: at the Lauberhorn in Wengen in the Bernese Oberland there will be four World Cup races the following weekend!

As the organizers and Swiss-Ski announced on Monday, the program will start on Thursday: Super-G will start at 12:30 PM.

