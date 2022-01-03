Ski World Cup: A Super-G is now also taking place at Lauberhorn

More skiing is almost impossible: at the Lauberhorn in Wengen in the Bernese Oberland there will be four World Cup races the following weekend!
As the organizers and Swiss-Ski announced on Monday, the program will start on Thursday: Super-G will start at 12:30 PM.
Super-G This is an alternative to the races that should have been canceled at Lake Louise (Canada) in November and at Bormio (Italy) at the end of December.
The Super-G game begins under the Minschkante. Destination at the same place of landing. (screenshot/SDA)
