Sean Murray celebrates his 1 percent popularity boost

From rags to riches – this is how one can describe the life of No Man's Sky, the open-world survival and action-adventure game from Hello Games. With the rocky start of 2016 and a number of subsequent free updates, No Man's Sky is in better shape today than ever before. Steam has now received more than 225,000 user reviews, 78 percent of which are positive. The short-term rating approval rating over the past 30 days is an impressive 93 percent.

Sean Murray also rejoices in small successes

Shortly before Easter, the approval rate was still at 77 percent, which founder and well-known face of Hello Games, Sean Murray, discussed on Twitter. There he used his 1% increase in popularity on Steam as an opportunity to celebrate it properly. Sean Murray stated that it took five years, until 2021, for No Man's Sky to receive a “mostly positive” mark, which is awarded with 70 percent approval.

“Mathematically, each percentile is harder to achieve than the last – I never thought it was possible, but guys, one day we can achieve 'extremely positive' (80 percent),” Sean Murray said on Twitter. A very good rating on Steam for No Man's Sky would actually be the icing on the cake for the so-called Redemption Arc. At the time, in the first year of release, the open-world game had an approval rating of less than 35 percent, and was therefore considered “mostly negative”.

suitable for: No Man's Sky: Update 27 (!) brings ship and space station customizations like in Mass Effect

However, for some players, Sean Murray has gone too far in the Redemption Arc – but only ironically. At the end of March, Hello Games released the 27th update, “Orbital,” which is once again free for No Man's Sky. On Twitter, the announcement on a gaming website was accompanied by a dose of sarcasm in the comments. Users called on Sean Murray to “stop” free updates or at least charge money for them.

source: Sean Murray / Hello Games