Fortnite: Cross-Avatar Campaign Announced

Longtime favorite Fortnite awaits with its next collaboration this week, because Avatar: The Last Airbender jumps to the island.

The Fire Nation is officially coming to the island in Fortnite! A new crossover with “Avatar: The Last Airbender” for the title has now been announced and will be part of the ongoing second season of Chapter 5 later this week.

What can you expect? Three members of the series' main gang – Katara, Toph, and Zuko – will be available as costumes and thus as playable characters in the Fortnite Item Shop starting tomorrow, Tuesday. Epic Games officially announced the skins via the X social media service.

A short teaser video shows Katara and some scenes with Zuko and Toph. The tweet didn't mention Aang's skin – despite seeing it in the video – as part of the store's offerings, but leakers speculated that this skin could also be coming to the island as part of an event pass. The other three costumes will be available for 2,000 V-Bucks.

The fact that a crossover with Avatar: The Last Airbender is imminent doesn't come as a complete surprise. Corresponding leaks and speculation had already spread at the end of February.