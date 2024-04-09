April 9, 2024

Fortnite: Cross-Avatar Campaign Announced

Gilbert Cox April 9, 2024 2 min read

Longtime favorite Fortnite awaits with its next collaboration this week, because Avatar: The Last Airbender jumps to the island.

The Fire Nation is officially coming to the island in Fortnite! A new crossover with “Avatar: The Last Airbender” for the title has now been announced and will be part of the ongoing second season of Chapter 5 later this week.

What can you expect? Three members of the series' main gang – Katara, Toph, and Zuko – will be available as costumes and thus as playable characters in the Fortnite Item Shop starting tomorrow, Tuesday. Epic Games officially announced the skins via the X social media service.

A short teaser video shows Katara and some scenes with Zuko and Toph. The tweet didn't mention Aang's skin – despite seeing it in the video – as part of the store's offerings, but leakers speculated that this skin could also be coming to the island as part of an event pass. The other three costumes will be available for 2,000 V-Bucks.

The fact that a crossover with Avatar: The Last Airbender is imminent doesn't come as a complete surprise. Corresponding leaks and speculation had already spread at the end of February.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Sean Murray celebrates his 1 percent popularity boost

April 8, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

Spotify will soon let you create AI-powered playlists using text input

April 8, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

Theben's new adjustable KNX Smart Home system and RF push button trigger modules

April 8, 2024 Gilbert Cox

You may have missed

3 min read

Prince Harry wants to bring his children to Great Britain

April 9, 2024 Ulva Robson
3 min read

Science – Millions of people see a total solar eclipse – Knowledge

April 9, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Podcast about Swiss football: Crisis meeting at GC

April 9, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Fortnite: Cross-Avatar Campaign Announced

April 9, 2024 Gilbert Cox