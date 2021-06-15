Sea of ​​Thieves: Pirates of the Caribbean Crossing Announced

With Sea of Thieves: Season 3, fans are getting a crossover with “Pirates of the Caribbean.” Jack Sparrow will appear on missions.
The basics in brief
- The new season of Sea of Thieves can be played with characters from “Pirates of the Caribbean”.
- A campaign with movie heroes is developed.
- The crossover will be available from June 22, 2021.
Sea of Thieves is a very popular hacking game for Xbox And the computer. Now we have a scarcity Microsoft and Disney Announce cooperation. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” stars find their way into the action-adventure game.
Initially Trailer for a movie You get an insight into what the characters look like and the tasks that await players. Jack Sparrow, who just stole a pirate’s treasure, must be released from prison. Jack’s opponent Davy Jones is also a part of it from the new game.
The new trailer for the latest installment of “Sea of Thieves”.
The world-famous characters from “Pirates of the Caribbean” should not only represent supporting characters. According to the ads They are an integral part The new campaign.
The new version will be free for existing Sea of Thieves players. The collaboration is the main part of “Sea of Thieves: Season 3” and will be released on June 22, 2021.
