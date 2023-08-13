Samsung Galaxy S24 series info excerpt: What will and won’t change for the Galaxy S24, S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra in 2024

Samsung Galaxy S24 series model numbers

So, ahead, keep an eye out for these model numbers if you want to spot early clues on the following flagship Samsung cameras:

Galaxy S24: SM-S921B/DS

Galaxy S24+: SM-S926B/DS

Galaxy S24 Ultra: SM-S928B / DS



Vigilant observers will be familiar with the mid-range model in particular, as it has also been spotted in the infamous Geekbench database, albeit in the US version with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. As several leakers and a report from South Korea have already pointed out, it is very likely that Using an Exynos chip that is somewhat unpopular in Europe and parts of Asia, specifically the Exynos 2400, which, judging by previous leaks, seems pretty efficient, at least on paper.

What is changing in Samsung’s flagship phones

Which brings us to the middle of the matter. Leaker Yogesh Brar, who only today gave us new information about the Oppo Find N3 Flip, also recently provided a summary of what will and will not change based on previous leaks and rumors about Samsung’s 2024 flagship of the Galaxy S series.

Accordingly, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 + will have larger batteries, at least in the case of the Plus model, and this is already proven by the indicators. Plus, Samsung should give the base two models more RAM and possible new displays, as was recently heard directly from South Korea. According to the link, there are no specific details about the new design with new materials, the topic of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Exynos 2400 has already been touched upon.