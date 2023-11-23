Sale Sharks v Bath Rugby LIVE: Team news announcements ahead of the top of the table clash

Bath Rugby have confirmed the signing of Elliot Stock until the end of the season.

Stoke, no stranger to Bath Rugby, left the club in 2021 to join Wasps and has since gone on to play in Montpellier’s top 14 club.

Joining the club from France this week, the 6-foot-6 lock will provide another option in the Bath Rugby package.

On Stoke’s return to the club, President of Rugby, Johan van Graan, said:

“Elliot will provide another option for us on a free kick. “Our offline, maul and scrum are elements we are constantly working on, so adding Elliott’s experience to these will be a positive for us. “He is a familiar face to Bath Rugby supporters and I am sure they will give him a warm welcome when they see him at The Rec.”

Speaking about his return to the blue, black and white shirt, Stock commented:

“It’s great to be back in Bath. Playing at The Rec is always an unforgettable experience, so being able to return to the club is a huge honour. “I’m familiar with some of the faces here, from my days at the club the first time around but also from my time at Wasps. It will be good to work with Lee [Blackett] Again and to play with Alfie [Barbeary] also. “It’s funny how things work out and I’m grateful to be given the opportunity to wear the blue, black and white hoops again.”