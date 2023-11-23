European Championships in Aberdeen – Men on their way to semi-finals – Curling players are not hurting themselves – Sports

The Swiss recorded two important victories at the European Curling Championships in Aberdeen on Tuesday. The women remain undefeated.

The CC Geneva men’s team heads to the semi-finals in Aberdeen. Thanks to the sixth victory in the eighth match, the Swiss, along with Scotland, became the first to chase unbeaten leaders Italy. Fourth place in the round robin qualifies you to advance.

After Skip Jannik Schwaler’s team lived up to its role as favorites against the newly promoted Czech Republic in the afternoon (10:7), the Swiss also defeated the Swedish team of Olympic champion and five-time world champion Niklas Edin in the evening. In the 6:3 win, no team scored more than one stone in all nine sides played. However, Schwaller, Benoit Schwarz van Berkel, Sven Michel and Pablo Lachat managed to steal a stone at both the second, seventh and eighth ends and thus pulled away steadily.

Qualification to the semi-finals has not yet been decided, but is very possible. Of the teams that could catch Switzerland in the ninth round, Schwaller and Co. have the best coefficient for the so-called stone game throughout the tournament. At the end of the round robin, they will play against direct rivals Norway on Wednesday (from 3:00pm on SRF live), and a win will be enough for the knockout stage.

The eighth victory in the eighth match for the Swiss

In the women’s category, Germany was unable to beat the Swiss curlers in Aberdeen. Skip Silvana Tirinzoni’s team easily won 8:6 and remained unbeaten in the European Championships. Even before the match, Switzerland had already reached the semi-finals.

The Germans, led by Amira Abbas and threatened with relegation to the EM-B Championship, maintained their good early form. After 4 ends it was 3:3. From the fifth party onwards, the Swiss finally took command.

At the end of the round robin, Tirinzoni, Alina Patz, Selina Wychonki and Carole Howald will meet Italy, which currently ranks second, on Thursday morning. The semi-final matches of the program take place in the evening (all live on the SRF channel).