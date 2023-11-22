Carlisle United: Castle Sports Group completes takeover following EFL approval

22 November 2023, 15:51 GMT Updated 1 hour ago

Comment on the photo, Tom Piatak and his wife Patti have been regular visitors to Carlisle and are passionate about the club and the area

Castle Sports Group has completed the takeover and control of Carlisle United following its ratification by the English Football League.

“We extend them a grand Cumbrian welcome,” Carlisle’s statement read.

“Everyone associated with the club is happy and looking forward to a long and successful future together.”

The Cumbrian team is in the relegation positions in the First Division, with 14 points from 17 matches so far this season, after winning the final match of the Second Division last season over Stockport.

By securing new investment and ownership, the tenure of chairman and co-owner Andrew Jenkins has long since come to an end, while fellow owners and board members John Nixon and Steve Pattison have also had a strong relationship with the club.

Carlisle supporters were excited by the prospect of interest from Castle Sports Group given the financial strength the family, which owns a logistics company in the US, could bring to the League One club.

While their interest had already been piqued by the time Carlisle won promotion to League One, Piatak’s side were also encouraged by the potential in their investment.

In his statement, Castle Sports Group said the investment was a “commitment to the club’s rich history and tradition”, and spoke of “optimism and enthusiasm” for the years ahead.

“This marks the beginning of an exciting chapter for the club,” Tom Piatak wrote.

“We are committed to investing in success and building a bright future together.”

The new owners will be in attendance at Carlisle’s first match since completing the takeover, against Charlton Athletic at Brunton Park on Saturday.

“This is huge for a generation of fans.”

Analysis – James Phillips, BBC Radio Cumbria Carlisle United commentator

It promises to be huge news for a generation of Carlisle United fans; I spoke to one supporter, a prominent fan involved with the supporters’ group, who said this could be the biggest news in the club’s long history.

Taking into account that this team was knocking on the door of the championship in recent memory and in the seventies it was in the first division, and he said that those moments were wonderful, but they almost ended in the face of adversity.

This is a very wealthy family that amazed everyone with their insight and interests. They took overall control, felt that Carlisle had untapped potential and wanted to try to turn them into a club that could play at a much higher level.