German Football Association top scorer Schuler: “Schuler” should also be against Canada

Will Leah Schuller also go against Canada? The Bayern striker is the personally guaranteed target of the German Football Association. Perhaps the online fan community will also be cheering on Sunday (9:15pm/sportschau.de) the endurance test against Olympic champion Canada: I’m “shaken” again!

Preparatory tournament in England

Your rate speaks for itself. After 35 international matches, Krefeld’s top scorer has already scored 24 goals. And she proved her ability to withstand world teams with her late goal (88) for a 1-1 (0-0) draw against Spain on Thursday at the start of the pre-season tournament in England. The 24-year-old said after a match in which the Women’s League focused on defensive pressure against the strong and the Spaniards barely had possession.

However, in the last attack, Schuller assisted when she fired freely from the penalty area and saved the equaliser. She draws inspiration from superstars such as Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski. According to its own statement, the Bundesliga men’s league is studying hard in order to improve its game.

Goal scorer Cersei in the German league ahead of Schuler

But in the women’s Bundesliga, another German striker is currently in the lead. Selena Searcy of Turbine Potsdam is currently two goals ahead of Schuler by eleven. This is how the 21-year-old got her first call-up with the national team and was also allowed to make her debut against Spain. “It felt so incredible, I’m so happy,” Cersei said after her first short assignment. For promising talents such as the hometown of Kiel, the numerous failures of the German Football Association team four and a half months before the European Championship (July 6 to 31) is an opportunity to recommend themselves for selection.

Canada is not an easy opponent

Against Canada, the Women’s League should have more control of the match in Norwich, despite Schuller’s warning regarding the 1-1 draw between North America and England: “We looked at it and it was noticeable that they had quick players.” Three days later, The European Championship preview will end in Wolverhampton against the host (8:30pm / zdf.de).

Germany’s expected line-up:

Frohms – Gwinn, Feldkamp, ​​Kleinherne, Rauch – Däbritz, Oberdorf, Magull – Brand, Schüller, Bühl. – Coach: Voss Tecklenburg