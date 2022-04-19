RX 6650 XT from Powercolor with more clock and higher bandwidth

AMD wants to introduce the first 5nm RX 7000 graphics cards with RDNA3 architecture in the second half of the year, but before that an update to the already available RX 6000 graphics cards will be released. Specifically, the names RX 6950 XT, 6750 XT and 6650 XT have been in the rumor mill for a long time, which are said to be slightly improved versions of the RX 6900 XT, RX 6700 XT and RX 6600 XT models.

More time for GPU and RAM

New details about the slowest updated model, the Radeon RX 6650 XT, now come from Videocardz. This is said to be the specs for the RX 6650 XT Hellhound – a custom model by Powercolor. Most key and coolant data remain unchanged compared to the already available RX 6600 XT Hellhound. There is again a dual-slot cooler with two blue-lit fans, 2048 shaders, 8GB of RAM and an 8-pin power connector.

Hourly rates should change for this. The Powercolor RX 6650 XT Hellhound is supposed to start with a 2410MHz gaming clock and 2635MHz clock in the Quiet BIOS, which normally complies with AMD’s reference specs. Compared to the RX 6600 XT, that would be an hourly increase of about 2 percent. On the other hand, the difference is greater with factory overclocking, which is found in OC-BIOS. Here the RX 6650 XT Hellhound should reach 2486 or 2689MHz. That would be an increase of about four percent compared to the previous Hellhound’s overclocking.

In addition to the GPU clock, the memory clock should also increase. The RX 6650 XT Hellhound is said to use new memory modules that run at 17.5 instead of 16 Gbps. This increases memory bandwidth by 9 percent to 280 GB/s. If the selected key data is correct, the update model is likely to achieve performance advantages in the low single-digit range. However, it is doubtful what happens in the TDP budget. The TDP specification has not yet been published, but it is likely that consumption will increase slightly due to the higher clock.

source: Video Cards