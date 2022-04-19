Game Boy and GBA game emulators in circulation for Nintendo Switch • JPGAMES.DE

Currently, Nintendo is busy feeding subscribers of the Nintendo Switch Online expansion pack of new N64 games. Before Nintendo announced the N64 games, there were media reports Gameboy games on Nintendo Switch online. Since then, things have been quiet on the matter.

To this day, as emulators are circulating online that are said to have been developed for the Nintendo Switch and are supposed to bring Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games to the console. Twitter user trash I found the data and explained everything.

nintendo He has already recorded a demonstration video. However, the data originated from 4chan, a controversial forum in almost all respects that has often led to fake “leaks”.

data miner Mondomega He still has more than 40 games in this leak Turn off. Including some games that are hard to access after the Wii U Virtual Console shuts down, like Metroid Fusion or Zelda: The Minish Cap.

“Going forward, we will continue to improve and expand both the Nintendo Switch Online and the Expansion Pack to provide services that satisfy consumers,” Nintendo said. current annual report. It could be soon. However, today’s reports still have to be treated with extreme caution.

Image credit: “Game Boy” by Petra employment Pixabay