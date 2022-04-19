Nintendo Switch Game Boy (Advance) Emulator • Nintendo Connect . Leaked

in the last year There were rumorsThat Nintendo plans to add Game Boy games to the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service. We’ve known for a while that there are four emulators for Nintendo Switch being developed by Nintendo.

kachikashi (miscellaneous) , Boat (SNES), hyuko And number. While the first two are straightforward and already in use, the other two will likely be used for Game Boy and Game Boy Color games. Maybe Game Boy Advance too? The supposed leak strongly suggests that Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance games will appear on the Nintendo Switch.

We envision Game Boy and Game Boy Color games included in the basic online membership while retaining Game Boy Advance titles for the expansion pack. According to Twitter user Tweet embed Files leaked on 4chan contain a Nintendo-developed GBA emulator codenamed “Sloop” and a Game Boy emulator called “Hiyoko”, both of which were developed by Nintendo of Europe’s NERD (Nintendo European Research & Development) team. The Paris-based subsidiary is responsible for much of the company’s emulation efforts in recent years.

Hiyoko is likely responsible for Game Boy games, Count emulator plays Game Boy Color games and finally Sloop Game Boy Advance. .’s Twitter account Tweet embed In turn, it confirms the authenticity and also Samos Hunter He expresses himself positively about it. Meanwhile until Games List appeared with it slop It should be (Game Boy Advance) compatible, but it won’t necessarily show up. Due to royalties, copyrights etc.

There have also been videos showing the emulators running on real hardware. Unfortunately, it is currently uncertain if and when Nintendo will release this.

There has been no official word from Nintendo about a possible release of Game Boy, Game Boy Color, or Game Boy Advance titles for the Nintendo Switch. However, given the supposed leak, it could only be a matter of time.