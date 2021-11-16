Russian satellite scandal – America accuses Russia of endangering ISS astronauts – News

The US government accuses Russia of endangering the safety of astronauts on the International Space Station.

This was done by testing an anti-satellite missile.

Due to a possible collision with space debris, the International Space Station was briefly cleared twice on Monday.

“We condemn Russia’s harsh experience,” US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Monday evening (local time). The bombing of a Russian satellite left space debris that “endangers the lives of astronauts, the safety of the International Space Station and the interests of all countries.” Recently on the International Space Station too German astronaut Matthias Maurer employment.

NASA behind the United States

And the US space agency NASA joined Blinkens’ criticism. “I am outraged by this irresponsible and destabilizing approach,” said Bill Nelson, head of NASA. “With its long and traditional history in manned spaceflight, it is inconceivable that Russia would endanger not only American and international astronauts on the International Space Station, but also its own.” This action is “reckless and dangerous and also threatens the Chinese space station.”

The US Armed Forces Space Command said Monday’s experiment has so far yielded more than 1,500 traceable debris in low Earth orbit. These are supposed to eventually disintegrate into hundreds of thousands of smaller debris and “remain in orbit for years, perhaps decades”.

The International Space Station had to be evacuated

Due to a possible collision with space debris, the International Space Station was briefly cleared twice on Monday. According to Russia's TASS, cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov said that in both cases the seven space travelers escaped to safety in two spacecraft that docked at the station. In the event of a collision, the crew could return to Earth. NASA also announced that astronauts and astronauts on the International Space Station have embarked on "emergency security measures" after they were awakened by air traffic control due to the debris. Gates to some units have been closed. As the International Space Station flew through the cloud of debris, the astronauts and astronauts turned to their spaceships.

This means “there is a significant risk to the crew of the International Space Station and other manned space activities as well as to the satellites of many countries.”

Arranging a meeting in Moscow

US General James Dickinson criticized: “Russia has shown that it deliberately ignores the security, protection, stability and long-term sustainability of space for all nations.” Russia is developing and deploying capabilities to prevent the United States and its allies and partners from accessing and using space.

The Director General of the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, will meet with NASA officials in Moscow on Tuesday, the Russian news agency reported. The meeting, which had been scheduled for a long time, is now also dealing with the incident on Monday.