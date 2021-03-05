A third landing failure – SpaceX missile detonates after landing

An unmanned prototype of a new missile exploded minutes after its initially successful landing in Texas.

First it successfully landed again after takeoff, then exploded: an Elon Musk Spacex missile.

For the third time in a row, the SpaceX Starship rocket failed to land.

The first SN-10 successfully lands.

Minutes later, however, the missile exploded.

Minutes after landing in Texas, an unmanned prototype of SpaceX’s new rocket exploded. In a video that the company aired on Wednesday, the SN-10 missile burst into flames after it initially successfully landed after a test flight. This is the third failed Starship missile landing in a row.

The company did not initially make any statements about the failure. In early February, the previous model, SN-9, caught fire upon landing. Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, hopes that a rocket will one day be able to take people and goods to Mars. The company has already proven itself in space travel with the Falcon 9 rocket and sent its first manned mission to the International Space Station last November.

Should people ever come to Mars: the SN-10 missile at launch. (March 3, 2021) AFP / Jose Romero / SpaceX However, the most recent test flight caused an explosion after landing. Agence France-Presse / SpaceX At first it looks like a successful landing. Agence France-Presse / SpaceX 1/4

Agence France-Presse / chk