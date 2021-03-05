A third landing failure – SpaceX missile detonates after landing

An unmanned prototype of a new missile exploded minutes after its initially successful landing in Texas.
Minutes after landing in Texas, an unmanned prototype of SpaceX’s new rocket exploded. In a video that the company aired on Wednesday, the SN-10 missile burst into flames after it initially successfully landed after a test flight. This is the third failed Starship missile landing in a row.
The company did not initially make any statements about the failure. In early February, the previous model, SN-9, caught fire upon landing. Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, hopes that a rocket will one day be able to take people and goods to Mars. The company has already proven itself in space travel with the Falcon 9 rocket and sent its first manned mission to the International Space Station last November.
